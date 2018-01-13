Lyon 1ère
Lyon 1ère

CES 2018: les entreprises de la région à la conquête du monde

Samedi 13 Janvier 2018

Forte de 45 start-up présentes, la Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes a une nouvelle fois été la tête d'affiche de la délégation tricolore au rendez-vous mondial de l'innovation technologique de Las Vegas, le CES 2018.

Parmi ces entreprises

My Safe Map

Ecoutez les interviewes



 
1_my_save_map__mp3___1_my_save_map__mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (4.28 Mo)


My Bus

http://www.mybus.io

 
2_my_bus_mp3___2_my_bus_mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (5.57 Mo)


Lili Smart

http://www.lilismart.com

 
3_lili_smart__mp3___3_lili_smart__mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (5.32 Mo)


ParkMatch

www.parkmatch.eu

 
4_park_match_mp3___4_park_match_mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (5.07 Mo)


Drone Interactive

http://www.drone-interactive.com

 
5_drone_interactive__mp3___5_drone_interactive__mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (4.01 Mo)


Glowbl

http://www.glowbl.com

 
6_glowbl_mp3___6_glowbl_mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (5.52 Mo)


Enhancia

http://www.enhancia.co

telechargez
7_enhaicia_mp3___7_enhaicia_mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (3.46 Mo)


Euveka

http://www.euveka.com

 
8_euveka_mp3___8_euveka_mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (2.93 Mo)



Interview de Gary Shapiro
10_gary_shapiro_mp3___10_gary_shapiro_mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (1.97 Mo)


interview de Moudir Mahjoubi, Secrétaire d'état au Numérique

 
11_moudir_mhadjoui_mp3___11_moudir_mhadjoui_mp3___.mp3 telechargez  (2.72 Mo)

