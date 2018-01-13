CES 2018: les entreprises de la région à la conquête du monde

Forte de 45 start-up présentes, la Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes a une nouvelle fois été la tête d'affiche de la délégation tricolore au rendez-vous mondial de l'innovation technologique de Las Vegas, le CES 2018.
My Safe Map
My Safe Map
My Bus
Lili Smart
ParkMatch
Drone Interactive
Glowbl
Enhancia
http://www.enhancia.co
Euveka
Interview de Gary Shapiro
interview de Moudir Mahjoubi, Secrétaire d'état au Numérique
