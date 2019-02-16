Lyon 1ère
Quinté + Dimanche 17 février - Vincennes

Samedi 16 Février 2019

Quinté + Dimanche 17 février - Vincennes
Pronostic gratuit Jean-Marc Roffat

Quinté + DIMANCHE 17 février 2019 – VINCENNES
 
Retrouvez mes commentaires télévisés en cliquant sur ce lien : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018178546975

 
3 MELLBY BRAKE Mon coup de cœur  
4 ANGLE OF ATTACK Coup double Bergh
8 COSTA HAUFOR En regain de forme
13 Coffee Look d’Eam Nivard confiant !
12 ANGEL d’OR Peut s’envoler...
14 COCO DE ROCHA Ma grande trouvaille 
2 TOOLTIME Estimé mais décevant
1 Well Done la Marc Dois nous rembourser 

Indice de confiance : 3/5

 

