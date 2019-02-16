Quinté + Dimanche 17 février - Vincennes

Pronostic gratuit Jean-Marc Roffat
Quinté + DIMANCHE 17 février 2019 – VINCENNES
Retrouvez mes commentaires télévisés en cliquant sur ce lien : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018178546975
Indice de confiance : 3/5
Quinté + DIMANCHE 17 février 2019 – VINCENNES
Retrouvez mes commentaires télévisés en cliquant sur ce lien : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018178546975
|3 MELLBY BRAKE
|Mon coup de cœur
|4 ANGLE OF ATTACK
|Coup double Bergh
|8 COSTA HAUFOR
|En regain de forme
|13 Coffee Look d’Eam
|Nivard confiant !
|12 ANGEL d’OR
|Peut s’envoler...
|14 COCO DE ROCHA
|Ma grande trouvaille
|2 TOOLTIME
|Estimé mais décevant
|1 Well Done la Marc
|Dois nous rembourser
Indice de confiance : 3/5