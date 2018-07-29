Lyon 1ère
Quinté + lundi 30 juillet – CLAIREFONTAINE

Dimanche 29 Juillet 2018

Pronostic gratuit Jean-Marc Roffat

11 GAROPABA

Le choix Soumillon   

15 LODI

Redouté par tous...

14 SENEPARK

Coup de cœur à 37/1

9 Notanotherholiday

Le + près des Wattel

5 SOMMERY

Sur la montante...   

2 NOT AFTER HOURS

Pouliche estimée

6 GAILLEFONTAINE

Oui à Clairefontaine...

16 MONSIEUR ENZO

Mon coup de folie !

Indice de confiance : 2/5

                                                                                                   

 

