Pronostic gratuit Jean-Marc Roffat
Quinté + lundi 30 juillet – CLAIREFONTAINE
11 GAROPABA
Le choix Soumillon
15 LODI
Redouté par tous...
14 SENEPARK
Coup de cœur à 37/1
9 Notanotherholiday
Le + près des Wattel
5 SOMMERY
Sur la montante...
2 NOT AFTER HOURS
Pouliche estimée
6 GAILLEFONTAINE
Oui à Clairefontaine...
16 MONSIEUR ENZO
Mon coup de folie !
Indice de confiance : 2/5
Quinté + lundi 30 juillet – CLAIREFONTAINE
11 GAROPABA
Le choix Soumillon
15 LODI
Redouté par tous...
14 SENEPARK
Coup de cœur à 37/1
9 Notanotherholiday
Le + près des Wattel
5 SOMMERY
Sur la montante...
2 NOT AFTER HOURS
Pouliche estimée
6 GAILLEFONTAINE
Oui à Clairefontaine...
16 MONSIEUR ENZO
Mon coup de folie !
Indice de confiance : 2/5